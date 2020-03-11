Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Simon Hymel. View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM St. Michael's the Archangel Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Michael's the Archangel Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020

