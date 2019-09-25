Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Stafford. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Walker Baptist Church Service 12:00 PM Walker Baptist Church Burial Following Services Walker Baptist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Stafford, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend went to her eternal home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 82. She was a resident of Walker, Louisiana. She retired after serving as secretary at Walker Baptist Church. She is survived by Wayne A. Stafford, her loving and faithful husband of 57 years, daughter Belinda Watson (John) and sons Todd Stafford (Kellie), and Jared Stafford (Melissa); grandchildren, Katie Hicks (Brandon), Kelsie Hazel (Landon), Sam Stafford, Alexis Stafford, Janie Stafford and Ashlynn Stafford; great-granddaughter Rosemary Aline Hicks; sisters Carolyn Madge Cotton and Billie Jo Estess; sisters-in-law Marlene Milton and Andrea Stafford. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Bertric Milton; brother George Milton; sisters Nelda Jean Graham, Carol Hooper, Linda Williams; mother and father in law Adolphus and Aline Stafford; and brother-in-law Lynwood Safford. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm. Burial will immediately follow in Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank Golden Age Nursing Home and Life Source Hospice for their care.

