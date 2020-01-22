Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Most Blessed Sacrement Catholic Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Most Blessed Sacrement Catholic Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Terese Brou Richard passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 95. She was a native of Burnside and longtime resident of White Castle until she moved to Baton Rouge in 2005. Marie graduated from Ascension Catholic School in Donaldsonville in 1941 and OLOL School of Nursing in 1945. She worked as a Public Health Nurse in Iberville Parish until her retirement. Marie is survived by her children; Rhonda Elder (Greg) of Slidell, Dawn Ballmer (Dallas) of Baton Rouge, Mark Richard of Houston, TX and Robyn Cedotal (Keith) of Addis, LA; 7 grandchildren, Ashley Altazin Holman (Tom), Chad Cedotal (Gina), and Koty Cedotal (Tina), Eric Ballmer (Sarah), Miguel Ballmer (Heather), Jeff Elder (Amelia), and Colleen Vincent (Derrick); 12 great-grandchildren, Luke Holman, Greyson Cedotal, Elena Revelez, Seven and Lanea Rico, Marlee and Otis Ballmer, Sage Ballmer, Patrick and Katherine Elder and Ava and Parker Vincent; sister, Margaret Pizzolato (Vince); brothers, Dale Brou (Phyllis) and Lynn Brou; sisters in law, Marcy Brou, Jane Brou, and Ethel Cedotal; brother in law, Adam Richard (Dolores); and a multitude of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Alton Joseph "Nick" Richard; sisters, Sister "Margie" Margaret, Grace (Stanford) and Joan (Sam); brothers, JC (Eleanor), Warren (Jean), Harold and Kenneth; sisters in law, Michelle Brou, Shirley Sagona (Sam), and Eva Richard; and brother in law, Barnette Cedotal. A memorial visitation will be at Most Blessed Sacrement Catholic Church, Baton Rouge on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, celebrated by Rev. Phil Spano. The family would like to thank the staff at Old Jefferson Community Care Center and to Beth, Jodi, Carla, Terri, Lauren, Jeralyn, and Drew of Clarity Hospice for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Clarity Hospice Foundation, 9191 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020

