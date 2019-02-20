Marie Therese Dufresne was born on November 5, 1932 and passed away on February 19, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a resident of Wallace, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Amilcar "Noon" Dufresne; daughter, Denise Dufresne; parents, Denis J. Dufresne and Myrtle Z. Dufresne; and brothers, Marion Dufresne, Joseph Dufresne, and Carol Dufresne. She is survived by her daughters, Emma Calis and Tina Faulk; sons, Ray Dufresne, and Ricky Dufresne; and siblings, James Dufresne and Leroy Dufresne. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie, LA until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Philip Cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. To view or sign the online guestbook, visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
