Marie Veronica "Ronnie" Chustz Fuselier, a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at her home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 6:15 pm. She was a homemaker and a very talented seamstress. She was an active member of St. Mary of False River Altar Society. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Donald Fuselier; son, Darian Fuselier and wife Tania; daughter in-law Raquel Fuselier; grandchildren, Austin, Hunter, Brent, Landon and Ann-Marie Fuselier; Brother Charles Chustz and numerous nieces and nephews. A special friend Cecilia Stadeker. She was preceded in death by her son, Andre Fuselier; her parents, Charles Harold and Eura Chustz; brothers, Larry and Calvin Chustz. Visitation will be held at St. Mary's of False River in New Roads, La on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 8:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Charles Chustz, Darian Fuselier, Austin, Hunter, Brent and Landon Fuselier. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Ladmirault, Horace and Ronald Fuselier. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors and staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Pointe Coupee Homebound and Hospice and Caregiver Tabby Dupree.