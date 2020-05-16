Our sweet "baby doll" Marietta Louise Patin passed away on May 13th, 2020 at the age of 65. She was a caring, kind, and loving person. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA on April 8, 1955. She is preceded in death by her parents, Valerie F.J. Patin and Joan S. Patin. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Clark Patin (J.C.), her sister, Jacqueline P. Cotten (Jill) and husband Steven T. Cotten, and her nephew, Joseph A. Cotten (Drew) and wife Lauren A. Cotten. She loved life in many ways: picking flowers, feeding birds, dancing, listening to music, watching movies, taking trips, collecting rocks, or looking at pictures. Our family wishes to thank all who showed Marietta love, care, and support, including but not limited to Beauregard Group Home of ResCare, Carrington Place of Baton Rouge, and Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet. Our family extends a special thank you to Baton Rouge General Mid-City's Butterfly Wing. Not only did you give care to Marietta, you gave our family comfort during this difficult time. A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Garden of Memory.

