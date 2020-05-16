Marietta Louise Patin
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our sweet "baby doll" Marietta Louise Patin passed away on May 13th, 2020 at the age of 65. She was a caring, kind, and loving person. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA on April 8, 1955. She is preceded in death by her parents, Valerie F.J. Patin and Joan S. Patin. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Clark Patin (J.C.), her sister, Jacqueline P. Cotten (Jill) and husband Steven T. Cotten, and her nephew, Joseph A. Cotten (Drew) and wife Lauren A. Cotten. She loved life in many ways: picking flowers, feeding birds, dancing, listening to music, watching movies, taking trips, collecting rocks, or looking at pictures. Our family wishes to thank all who showed Marietta love, care, and support, including but not limited to Beauregard Group Home of ResCare, Carrington Place of Baton Rouge, and Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet. Our family extends a special thank you to Baton Rouge General Mid-City's Butterfly Wing. Not only did you give care to Marietta, you gave our family comfort during this difficult time. A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Garden of Memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved