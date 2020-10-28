Marilee Rust Turner, a native of Baton Rouge, LA, and resident of Gallatin, TN, passed away on October 24, 2020, in her beloved Louisiana at the age of 49. Her fight against cancer was courageous, her spirit is indomitable, and she is missed by all she touched. She is survived by her husband, Jamey C. Turner, Sr.; her three sons, Christian, Will, and Collin; her parents William and Nancy Rust; her brother Andrew Rust; and sister Jessica Rust Maddry. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation and memorial service at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, La. 70815, on October 31, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store