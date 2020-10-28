1/1
Marilee Rust Turner
Marilee Rust Turner, a native of Baton Rouge, LA, and resident of Gallatin, TN, passed away on October 24, 2020, in her beloved Louisiana at the age of 49. Her fight against cancer was courageous, her spirit is indomitable, and she is missed by all she touched. She is survived by her husband, Jamey C. Turner, Sr.; her three sons, Christian, Will, and Collin; her parents William and Nancy Rust; her brother Andrew Rust; and sister Jessica Rust Maddry. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation and memorial service at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, La. 70815, on October 31, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 am.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Memorial service
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
