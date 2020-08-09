1/
Marilyn Ann Prine
1955 - 2020
On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Marilyn Ann Prine, loving mother of two sons, passed away at the age of 65. Marilyn was born on March 4, 1955 in Providence, RI. She dedicated much of her life working for Rhode Island and Louisiana State Police, and was a devoted animal lover. Marilyn is survived by her two sons, Joseph Prine and Cory Prine, and her nephew, Jonathan Lyons. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Pimental; her mother, Mae Ballard; and her younger sister, Lynn Ballard. Marilyn's family sincerely appreciates the care shown to her through the OLOL Physicians Group and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cat Haven, a nonprofit cat rescue organization in Baton Rouge, in honor of Marilyn's memory.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

