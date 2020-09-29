Marilyn B. Benton, a native of Norco, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a retired personal administrator for Placid Oil Refinery in Port Allen, LA. Marilyn enjoyed her bowling league, her Bridge Card group, was very active in the neighborhood coffee group, working in her flower garden & traveling. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford P. Boudreaux & Sophie Gaubert Boudreaux; two sisters, Beryl Oubre & Dardnella Roberts. She is survived by her four children; Sam H. Benton, Jr. (Tanyau), Kent A. Benton (Karen), Brent M. Benton (Matthew) & Stephen A. Benton (Adriane); 10 grandchildren, Myndi, Lorie, Lindsey, Forrest, Heather, Keith, Hunter, Bryce, William & Emmersyn; seven great-grandchildren & one great-great grandchild along with numerous nieces & nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home-East on Friday October 2, 2020 from 1 pm until funeral service begins at 2 pm. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required to be worn. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.

