A light is gone, and heaven is enriched with the passing of Marilyn Bond Morgan. A resident of Montpelier, she passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Walker. She is survived by her 4 children, Bobbie Lynn Morgan, Cindi Morgan Blades and Bill, Thomas Parker Morgan, Sr., Jonathan Sandifer Morgan and Donna; 4 grandchildren, Kim Konzelman Webb and Wil, Cortney Hamilton Burch, Thomas Parker Morgan, Jr. and Brittany, and Brittany Laine Morgan; 8 great-grandchildren, William Baylor Travis and Janna, Emilee Claire Webb, Maggie Catherine Webb, Mia Catherine Clemons, Jaxson Gage Burch, Cooper Thomas Burch, Elly Parker Burch, and Briggs Law Burch; sister, Jewel Bond Washington; and longtime friend Ernest A. Watts, Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. "Bobbie" Morgan; parents, Henry and Nannie Brown Morgan; grandson, Robert William Clemons, Jr.; brother, William "Bill" Bond; sister, Charlotte Bond Prewitt. Marilyn was born August 17, 1931 in Montpelier and was 87 years of age. She was a graduate of the Baton Rouge Business College and during her life she was employed with the Welfare Department, as a Dairy Farmer, and with the United States Postal Service in Pine Grove, Greensburg and Hammond. She was a member of Montpelier United Methodist Church, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the St. Helena Parish Forestry Association. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She loved sharing her life's past times, playing cards, LSU football and was always on the go. She especially enjoy her most recent travels with her first grade classmate and friend of eighty years, Ernest Watts. Marilyn was a faithful servant of her community, church and, Lord. She was known as "MawMaw Marilyn" to many, and will be truly missed. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday. Visitation will resume on Monday at Montpelier United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Interment Montpelier Cemetery, Montpelier. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Halimah Chapter NSDAR, mail to Sharon Hornsby 113 Yarborough Lane, Greensburg, LA 70441 or to any of her organizations listed above.

