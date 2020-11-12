Marilyn Charlene Carpenter, also lovingly known to so many as "Mimi" or Ms. Marilyn, was a good and faithful servant of the Lord, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 78. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Marilyn was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She loved her church family, Camp Smiley, all the children in her life, entertaining in her home and she also loved being a home body. She is survived by her two children, Terri Carpenter Kusske (Pat), Bobby Glen Carpenter, Jr. (Jennifer), and her beautiful granddaughter, Alaina Carpenter. She is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Mr. Bob Carpenter and her parents, Virginia Sue and Grady Herbert Koger, Sr. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Smiling Acres, 8725 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.