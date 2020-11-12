1/1
Marilyn Charlene Carpenter
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Charlene Carpenter, also lovingly known to so many as "Mimi" or Ms. Marilyn, was a good and faithful servant of the Lord, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 78. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Marilyn was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She loved her church family, Camp Smiley, all the children in her life, entertaining in her home and she also loved being a home body. She is survived by her two children, Terri Carpenter Kusske (Pat), Bobby Glen Carpenter, Jr. (Jennifer), and her beautiful granddaughter, Alaina Carpenter. She is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Mr. Bob Carpenter and her parents, Virginia Sue and Grady Herbert Koger, Sr. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Smiling Acres, 8725 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved