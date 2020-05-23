Marilyn Delcourt Fournet passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on May 21 in her Florida home. She was preceded in death by Francis Gary Fournet, her husband of 64 years, in 2012. She is survived by five daughters and their spouses, Marilyn Michele Fournet and Melissa Flournoy; Catherine and Terry Baker; Cynthia and Jerry Wayne Kahler; Stephanie and Jim Spillane; and Anne and Mark Daniels. She was also blessed with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. While she spent her final years in Florida, she lived in Louisiana for most of her life, and cherished memories of her life there. She was born, married, raised her family, and taught high school English in the Ponchatoula-Hammond area. She will be greatly missed by her family. No services are planned at this time. Contributions in memory of Marilyn may be made to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul https://www.svdpusa.org/
Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2020.