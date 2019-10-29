Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 View Map Service 12:00 PM Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Elizabeth Vicknair Toups, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at House of Grace surrounded by her family on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 83. She was an avid reader, she loved the Lord and her church family. Marilyn loved music, she played the piano and the guitar. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Marilyn loved her Cathy. She was a resident of Denham Springs and a native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10am until religious services at 12pm, conducted by her son Pastor Paul Toups. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her children, Debra Toups Jones (Jesse), Clifford "Andy" Toups, Jr (Elaine), Catherine "Cathy" Toups, Steven Toups (Mary), Paul Toups (Madonna) and David "Wayne" Toups; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sisters, Valerie Vicknair Simpson and Barbara Vicknair Laurent (Anthony "Crum"); brother in law, Harris Poret; sisters in law, Ramona Gibson Vicknair LeCroy and Beth Bergeron Toups; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Clifford Andrew Toups, Sr.; parents, Eddie and Selma Landry Vicknair; sisters, Joy Vicknair LeGrange and Iris Vicknair Poret; and brothers, Eddie, Jr and Earl Vicknair. The Toups family would like to thank April Creppel for her love, friendship and caring attention to our mom when she needed it most; House of Grace for their excellent care, compassion and huge contribution to mom's happiness in the last months of her life; and the MedPass nurses at Generations Care Group LLC who showed mom kindness and respect. She loved them all.

