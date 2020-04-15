Marilyn Greene entered into eternal rest April 6, 2020. Survived by her son, Bruce Greene, Sr.; sisters Patricia Breaux, Doris Delone (Eric), Delia Edwards, Sandra Governor; brothers, Dennis Edwards, Sr. (Bettie) and Allen Edwards (Velisa); grandchildren Bruce Greene, Jr., and Brione Greene. A private service will be held on April 17, 2020. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.