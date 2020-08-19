Marilyn Hill Catchings, Ph.D. (formerly Marilyn Christine Hill) passed from this world on her journey of faith on August 15, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1932, to parents Doris Wax Hill and Harry Leighton Hill in Leesville, Louisiana. She and her brothers were raised in a faithful family who encouraged care for and respect of others. Marilyn graduated valedictorian of her high school graduating class and began her undergraduate studies at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, where she pledged Kappa Delta Sorority. She transferred to the Baton Rouge campus of Louisiana State University for her sophomore year and completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Education at LSU in 1954. It was that year that Marilyn married Robert F. Catchings and moved to Houston, Texas, where she began her teaching career with the Houston Independent School District at Memorial. Marilyn, her husband, and daughter moved to Mississippi in 1965, where she taught junior high and grade school from 1965 to 1979. Her family moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1980, where she served as an East Baton Rouge Parish Title I Reading Teacher for grades 3 through 8, while earning her Master of Science Degree in Education from LSU in 1980. From 1981 through 1994, Mrs. Catchings was an Instructor and College Coordinator of Student Teaching for the LSU College of Education. She went on to achieve the Certificate of Education Specialist from LSU in 1994. From 1995 to 1998, she served as LSU Graduate Assistant for Major Professors in LSU's College of Education, instructing undergraduate and graduate students on the full range of publishing, hypermedia authoring software, projection systems, and other instructional media on the leading edge of instructional technology. After successfully defending her dissertation, she earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Research with concentration in R&D of instructional technology from LSU in 2000. Dr. Catchings taught at Merrydale Magnet from 1998 until 2005, until she began to devote herself fulltime to the care of her husband. In her career, Dr. Catchings researched, drafted, and presented papers at professional conferences across the country and co-authored national publications throughout her career. She was a member of the American Education Research Association, the International Society for Technology in Education, the International Reading Association, and the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana. She was an alumni member of LSU's Epsilon Chapter of Kappa Delta Sorority, the LSU Alumni Association, and the Tiger Athletic Foundation. As an avid Tiger Football and Tiger Baseball Program fan, Marilyn attended many games in Tiger Stadium, the original Alex Box Stadium, and followed the team to Rosenblatt Stadium more than once in Omaha, Nebraska. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-three years, Robert F. Catchings. They were members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Catchings, members of her daughter's family, and her three brothers and their families. The Episcopalian graveside liturgy was led by Father Van Windsor of St. Paul's Episcopal Church on August 18, 2020. The family with respect for others' health during this time of the COVID-19 Pandemic held a close family service under the direction of Newman Funeral Home. The family asks that in memory of Dr. Catchings contributions be made to the Marilyn H. Catchings Memorial Fund at St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store