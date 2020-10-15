1/1
Marilyn Kaffie Rosenson
1926 - 2020
Marilyn Kaffie Rosenson, age 94, passed away on October 10, 2020 at St. James Place in Baton Rouge, LA. Marilyn was born on April 10, 1926 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Malcolm and Carolyn Kaffie. Marilyn married her husband, Leonard, in 1952. They raised three children in New Orleans. She was known for her sharp intellect, gregarious nature, and prodigious generosity. Marilyn studied at the University of Illinois and received her Master's degree from Newcomb College of Tulane. A social worker by training, she became a strong mental health advocate after one of her son's own struggles with mental illness. She worked as the community liaison for the Friends Alliance for the Mentally Ill (Family Education Programs) and served as a member of the Board of Mental Health Association of Louisiana. She also published articles in several scholarly journals. Many decades later after moving to Baton Rouge, she inspired and gave funding to create The Red Shoes, Lifting Loans Program. Marilyn also served on the board of various Jewish organizations. Marilyn was an avid traveller. She used to say she collected sunsets from beautiful places. Her daughter remarked that Marilyn's gradual passing was her way of fading into the sunset. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Celia Strickler, and Celia's husband, Jamie; son, Malcolm "Doc" Rosenson and his wife, Jenny; five grandchildren, Joshua Rosenson, Daniel Rosenson, Miriam Morse, Sally Heiman, and Betty Vine; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Julia, River, and Maple. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Henry Rosenson; son, Charles Justin "Chip" Rosenson; parents, Malcolm and Carolyn Kaffie; and brother, Harris Kaffie. The family will have a private graveside service at Beth Israel Cemetery. Donations in Marilyn's memory may be made to The Red Shoes, St. James Place Foundation, and Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jewish Endowment Foundation of LA: jefno.org/giving/give-now/.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
5044866331
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 14, 2020
She was such a pleasure to be around, and always enjoyed our corner table for Sunday brunch, and our monthly dine to the nine. She will be missed.
steven paroczay & Judy Roheim
