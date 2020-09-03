Marilyn Mabile Rousseau, a native of Pierre Part who lived most her life in Paincourtville but recently resided in Geismar, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 71. She enjoyed arts and crafts so much she would make birthday cards by hand! She also enjoyed traveling and was part of the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church choir. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Rousseau; two daughters, Tammy Rousseau Cox (Duncan) and Trish Rousseau Robinson (Eric); one son, Troy Rousseau; seven grandchildren, Hunter and Drake Stansberry, Cameron and Christian Cox, Tyler McClendon, Aden Rousseau and Evelyn Robinson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eve and Philip Mabile; and sister, Tracy Mabile. The family would like to give a special thanks to Stacy and Terry for their continuous and loving care for their mother. They would also like to extend their gratitude to others who contributed in her care, Maria LeBlanc, Dr. Charles Bolotte, Dr. David Ferachi, Dr. Gerald Miletello and St. Joseph Hospice. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.