1/1
Dr. Marilyn Ray Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Marilyn Ray Jones entered into eternal rest on October 29, 2020 at the age of 85. Survived by her spouse, Robert L. Jones and stepson, Reginald Jones (Zan). Visitation Friday, November 6, 2020 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, November 7, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. Elenora Cushenberry officiating. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are required to attend the service. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hall's Celebration Center
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved