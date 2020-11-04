Dr. Marilyn Ray Jones entered into eternal rest on October 29, 2020 at the age of 85. Survived by her spouse, Robert L. Jones and stepson, Reginald Jones (Zan). Visitation Friday, November 6, 2020 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, November 7, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Dr. Elenora Cushenberry officiating. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are required to attend the service. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com