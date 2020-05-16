Marilyn Robinson Edwards, 89, formerly of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on May 1, 2020 in Friendswood, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Marilyn was born in Sarepta, Louisiana to William S. and Iva Denmon Robinson on February 11, 1931. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1948. She worked as an office manager and bookkeeper at several Baton Rouge businesses. After a long career, she retired as an office manager for a local cardiologist. She then moved to Friendswood, Texas to be near her family. Marilyn was an avid runner and participated in many races. She enjoyed baking for family and friends. In retirement, she volunteered in the front office at the local junior high school in Friendswood. She spent many hours working crossword puzzles, usually while sitting outside visiting with her neighbors. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Scott Edwards, his wife Liese McLean Edwards, of Friendswood, granddaughter Lauren Edwards Fournier and husband Scott, of Houston, granddaughter Sarah Edwards Winkler and husband David, of Austin, sister, Sally Womack, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, two great-grandsons Henry William Fournier and Hammond Scott Fournier, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be put to rest by her family at Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge.

