Marilyn Rolph Cain passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020 surrounded by family at the Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing. Marilyn was born to Anna Anderson Rolph and Philip Rolph in El Campo, Texas, on January 7, 1929. She received a B.A. in Education at the University of Texas, Austin, where she met her future husband, Jimmy E. Cain. Marilyn enjoyed many years of teaching, beginning in El Campo, Texas. While living in Houston,she taught at Garden Villa and Andy Anderson Elementary schools. Her children, Candice, Philip and Christine were born in Houston, Texas. They all attended Andy Anderson where Marilyn kept a watchful eye. In 1969 the family moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Most important to Marilyn were her years actively involved in her church, St. Paul Lutheran. She was a member of Church Women United and The Women's Group at St. Paul Lutheran where she served one year as President. Later, Marilyn returned to teaching at Victory Academy in Baton Rouge. She retired from Victory only after having the opportunity to teach her beloved granddaughter, Jennifer Jarreau. She touched family and friends with her kindness, generosity and sense of humor. She loved her family deeply and lived her life free of judgement. She taught by example. She had an empathetic spirit and was a trusted and loyal friend. Marilyn is preceded in death by her loving parents, Anna and Philip Rolph, her husband, Jimmy E. Cain and her brothers, Norman and Hammond Rolph. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Christine and Candice Cain and her son-in-law, John Lee, her son Philip Cain and daughter-in-law, Christina Cain. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Karen Rolph. She is survived by four grandchildren, Jennifer Jarreau and her husband, Kevin Jarreau, Jeffrey Cain and his wife, Ashley Cain, Jordan Cain and Hannah Scout Lee. Marilyn is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Lilyan and Gabrielle Jarreau, Kylee, Braelyn and Kaden Cain and Sailor Cain and by two felines, Willie and Lulu Cain. Marilyn and our family are thankful for the compassionate care and love Candice gave our mother during the last months of her life. Our family is eternally grateful for the love and devotion to Marilyn of Laurie Sisco and her husband, Steve Sisco. Marilyn and our family have enormous gratitude for Jill Beaty, both Marilyn's caregiver and dear friend. Jill was her loving and steadfast companion for three years. Our beloved mother and our family were lovingly cared for by the compassionate caregivers at the Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing. Donations may be made in Marilyn's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

