Marilyn S. Boeneke Strother has completed her life on earth and God has called her Home. Marilyn peacefully passed away, March 25, 2020 at her home in Slaughter, LA after a very short illness. She was 64 years of age. She was preceded in death by her husband Julius Strother, her mother Fay B. Burnett, and all grandparents. She leaves behind her long time soul mate Tim Loudon, Father and Stepmother: George and Peggy Boeneke, Brother: Kerry Boeneke (Karen), Step Brothers and Sisters: Deadra Breau, Lisa Broussard (Mike) and David, Cindy, John, Gene, Dane Drago. Aunts and Uncles: Patsy/Ray Mabry, Linda/Mike McCormick, Gay McCutcheon and Bob/Poly Boeneke. Renaissance Services is in charge of cremation. Only immediate family will attend a graveside memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Express sympathy by contributing to your choice cancer research center or children's hospitals.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020