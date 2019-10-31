Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn White Dykes. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Service 2:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved during her life and mourned in her death, Marilynn White Dykes passed away peacefully at her home in Baton Rouge on October 30, 2019, at the age of 91. Marilynn was born in Opelousas, LA n March 10, 1928 to the union of John White and Louise Lassalle White. Marilynn married Bertrum Valdean Dykes in 1947. Marilyn obtained her Master's Degree in Education from L.S.U. and retired from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, where she taught Mathematics at Broadmoor High School. Marilynn is preceded in death by her husband, Bertrum Valdean Dykes; her parents, John and Louise White; and her brother, John White. Marilynn is survived by her three children: Sharon Dykes Compton of Gonzales, Michael V. Dykes of Baton Rouge, and Steven D. Dykes (Karen) of New Orleans; her six grandchildren: Todd (Nicole) Compton, Ricky (Janet) Compton, Nicholas (Ashley) Compton, Lisa (Brandon) O'Deay, Brett (April) Dykes, and Yvette (Jeff) Rushing; and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald White. The family of Marilynn Dykes would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Pinnacle Hospice Service, the staff of Caring Angels Sitting Service, Diane Robertson, Barbara Thomas, as well as her long-time caregivers: Mabel Clark, Ukia Stewart, and Christina Ealem. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 12pm until service at 2pm. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marilynn's memory to .

