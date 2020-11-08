1/1
Marilynn Petit-Welch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Marilynn Petit-Welch. Marilynn passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2020, at the age of 67. She was a native of Sorrento and a resident of Covington, Louisiana. Marilynn was the devoted wife of Milton Welch of Covington and the beloved daughter of JC and Billie Petit of Sorrento, Louisiana. She is survived by her children, John Micheal Petit, Vincent Prejean (Tracey), Erin Prejean Samartan (Paul), Brian Welch (Susannah), Steven Welch (Beanie); grandchildren, Jaycee and Sydney Petit, Chandler and Braeden Prejean, Carson, Riley, and Mya McLean, Mallory Nalven (Josh), Shelby, Paige, Olivia, Niyah, Paul, and Emery Samartan, Jordan, Clayton, Destani, Chance, Kinley and Evan Welch; sisters, Madeline Landry (Mike), Marlene Bruce (Larry), Marsha Schexnayder (Pat); numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved fur babies, Sir Berkeley, and Shirley Girl. Marilynn will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date. Marilynn was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Welch, and her sister, Mara Petit-Bourgeois.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved