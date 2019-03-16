Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marimae Pullam Crochet. View Sign

Marimae Pullam Crochet, age 76 of Paris, KY, died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Marimae was born on December 27, 1942, the daughter of the late Leon and Lucille Hopkins Pullam in Zachary, Louisiana. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1964 with a BS in Education, Major in Business Education and Minor in Library Science, Masters in Library Science in 1965, attained her Master's Degree in Library Science from L.S.U., and worked as a Librarian at Pearl River Junior High School. She married Roy Anthony Crochet, Jr. who preceded her in death on April 13, 2015. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Lucille Gates. Surviving is a daughter, Laura Torres and husband Victor of Bourbon County, a son, Joseph Benjamin "Ben" Crochet and wife Tyshana of Bayfield, Colorado, four grandchildren, Joe, Gabe, Lance and Lena Torres, a step- grandson, Greg Williams, as well as two brothers, Joe Pullam and wife Betty and Tom Pullam and wife Margie. The family request visitation by friends and family after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Hinton-Turner Funeral in Paris, KY until time for the service at 7:00 pm. with Rev. Steven Scherer officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Azalea Rest Cemetery in Zachary, Louisiana conducted by Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Central Baptist Church, 829 High Street, Paris, Kentucky, 40361. Funeral Home Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA

10761 Bank Street

Clinton , LA 70722

