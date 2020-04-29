Marino H. Casem was born to the union of Eloise King Casem and Benito A. Casem. He was a native of Memphis, Tennessee and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He entered eternal life on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital on Bluebonnet Blvd in Baton Rouge, LA. Marino graduated from St. Augustine High School in Memphis, TN. During the first week of his freshman year at Xavier University of Louisiana, he met his future wife, Betty Jean McCain. After graduating from Xavier University of Louisiana, he became certified in Corrective Therapy. Marino began his career in education and coaching at Utica Junior College in Utica, Mississippi after serving in the United States Army from 1957-1959. He then joined his wife at Alcorn State University where he was Assistant Football Coach and instructor in Health and Physical Education. He received his master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. In 1963, Marino became the Head Football Coach at Alabama State University. He returned to Alcorn in 1964 as Head Football Coach and Assistant Professor of Health and Physical Education. In 1966, he also became Director of Athletics. In 1986, Marino became Athletic Director at Southern University. He retired in 1999. Marino served on many national committees. During his professional career, he received numerous awards and citations. A few of the many notables are the following: Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Coach of the Year in 1968, 1970, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1979, 1984, The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame 2003, Black College Football Hall of Fame 2014, Doctor of Humane Letters Alcorn State University 2017, ESPN's Top 100 Greatest of All Time Football Coaches. He was an active member of St. Joseph's Cathedral. Marino and his wife received the St. Joseph Apprentice Award in 2016. He was also a member of the Knights of Peter Claver. He was a Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Marino was also a member of Men of Distinction. Marino is survived by his wife of 63 years, a sister-in-law, Sylvia McCain, five nephews, four nieces, and many great nephews and nieces, and friends. He also leaves to cherish his memory two very special young ladies, Alexis and Simone Craven, whom he was very proud of and honored to be Paw Paw. Marino was preceded in death by his parents, his grandmother Bessie Hall King, his grandfather Roy King, his brother Benito A. Casem, Jr., his sister-in-law Patricia N. Casem, and his brother-in-law Billy Joe McCain, Sr. Marino loved his wife, his family, friends, and the young men and women he touched throughout life and athletics. Marino was extremely proud of the phenomenal success of the student athletes he coached and mentored throughout his career. Above all, Marino loved people and doing all he could for his fellow man. As he always said which was fitting of him, "There are people who are born into greatness like Kings, Queens, Maharajas, and Potentates, but then there are men who achieve greatness and ascend to legendary status." Marino Casem is one of those giants among men. Regretfully, due to the present public health situation, a private graveside service on Saturday, May 2 at 11:00 a.m. will be conducted by Father Paul Counce at Green Oaks Memorial Park Cemetery. A drive through viewing will follow at 11:30 a.m. The service can be viewed via Facebook Live on @southernuniversitybatonrouge Facebook page. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. On www.hallsinc.net, a guest book is available for all to sign. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.