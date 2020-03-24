|
Mario "Bill" LaFontaine, age 93, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on 3/21/2020. He was a World War II Navy Veteran, and a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana College. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, and his wife of 37 years, Dorothy Duke LaFontaine. Bill is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen A. LaFontaine and Terry Anklam of Manvel, TX, and Sandra LaFontaine Courtney and Chester D. Courtney of Baton Rouge, LA. He is also survived by two grandsons and 5 great-grandchildren, Christopher D. Courtney and wife Brandy (Nathan, Lauren, and Hannah), and Jonathan A. Courtney and wife Becky (Jack and Charles). There will be a private burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Family of Faith, your own church, or .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020