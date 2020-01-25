Marion Antionette 'Doll' Willson, a life-long resident of Kentwood, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Helena Parish Nursing Home in Greensburg. She was born July 9, 1936 in Kentwood and was 83 years of age. She was a retired dairy farmer and a member of Pine Ridge United Methodist Church. She is survived by 2 sons, Paul Willson and wife, Mary Ann, Kentwood and Jimmy Willson and wife, Laurie, Houston, TX; daughter, Tracy Willson Desselles and husband, Gary, Abita Springs; 7 grandchildren, Jim Willson, J.J. Willson, Adam Willson and his wife, Lori, Bracy Willson Pinegar and husband, Jeff, Cristen Willson Blades and her husband, Landon, Colby Desselles and Bailey Desselles; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Nancy Birch and husband, Ladell, and Peggy Varnado and husband, Dr. Jimmie W. Varnado; 2 sisters-in-law, Kay Gray and Toni Gray; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Willson; parents, James and Nettie Gray; sister, Velma Georgia Gray; 5 brothers, James Hulon Gray and wife, Minette, Huey Gray and wife, Dorothy, Leahman Gray, Philip Gray, and James Monroe Gray. A graveside service will be held at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Pine Ridge, LA on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. conducted by Rev. Dr. Michael Townsend. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020