Marion B. Anderson
Marion B. Anderson was a native of White Castle and a resident of Baton Rouge. She passed away August 12, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center at age 97. She is survived by a son, Jackie Anderson; a daughter in law, Sharon Anderson; sister, Lorraine White; 6 grandchildren; a step grandson; a step granddaughter; 13 great grandchildren; 13 great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Anderson, Jr.; son, Douglas Anderson, Sr.; a granddaughter; 3 brothers; and a sister. Visitation at St. Isidore Catholic Church Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 9 am until services at 11 am conducted by Deacon Tommy Benoit. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
AUG
15
Service
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
