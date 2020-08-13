Marion B. Anderson was a native of White Castle and a resident of Baton Rouge. She passed away August 12, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center at age 97. She is survived by a son, Jackie Anderson; a daughter in law, Sharon Anderson; sister, Lorraine White; 6 grandchildren; a step grandson; a step granddaughter; 13 great grandchildren; 13 great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Anderson, Jr.; son, Douglas Anderson, Sr.; a granddaughter; 3 brothers; and a sister. Visitation at St. Isidore Catholic Church Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 9 am until services at 11 am conducted by Deacon Tommy Benoit. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

