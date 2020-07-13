1/1
Marion Barksdale
Marion Barksdale, a resident of Lubbock, TX, passed away on July 8, 2020 at the age of 93. Marion was a true Louisiana Lady. "Laissez les bons temps rouler" She remained patriotic through her work with The National Society Children of the American Revolution. As a former member of the Baton Rouge Chapter, Louisiana Society, N.S.D.A.R. She was able to extend her love of "God, Country and Home" by attending Local NSDAR Events for many years. Marion was well loved through her participation in the Beverly Hills Chapter NSDAR activities. She is survived by her children, Bradley Paul Barksdale and wife Karen Bishop Barksdale, LaVerne Barksdale Lusk and husband Murray Thomas Lusk, and Donnie Mark Barksdale; her sister, Betty Scurria; her grandchild, Jacob Bradley Barksdale; and her extended grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Bowen, Rachel Gwynn, Amy Carbo, and Thomas Lynn Lusk; and step grandchildren, Addison, Rozzalyn, Abram, Lona, Mildrend, Cade, Camryn Caleb Jack, Scott Thomas Lusk, and Valene Adam Lusk. Preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred Jean Ramirez and Lillian LeBlanc Ramirez; and 15 brothers and sisters. A graveside will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 am. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Hospice of Lubbock. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 13, 2020
Miss Marion was the best hairdresser in Baton Rouge. I was proud to work in her shop in the early 70's. Markie came to visit us every day and was my buddy.
Carolyn S. Hughes
Coworker
