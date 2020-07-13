Marion Barksdale, a resident of Lubbock, TX, passed away on July 8, 2020 at the age of 93. Marion was a true Louisiana Lady. "Laissez les bons temps rouler" She remained patriotic through her work with The National Society Children of the American Revolution. As a former member of the Baton Rouge Chapter, Louisiana Society, N.S.D.A.R. She was able to extend her love of "God, Country and Home" by attending Local NSDAR Events for many years. Marion was well loved through her participation in the Beverly Hills Chapter NSDAR activities. She is survived by her children, Bradley Paul Barksdale and wife Karen Bishop Barksdale, LaVerne Barksdale Lusk and husband Murray Thomas Lusk, and Donnie Mark Barksdale; her sister, Betty Scurria; her grandchild, Jacob Bradley Barksdale; and her extended grandchildren, Dr. Lauren Bowen, Rachel Gwynn, Amy Carbo, and Thomas Lynn Lusk; and step grandchildren, Addison, Rozzalyn, Abram, Lona, Mildrend, Cade, Camryn Caleb Jack, Scott Thomas Lusk, and Valene Adam Lusk. Preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred Jean Ramirez and Lillian LeBlanc Ramirez; and 15 brothers and sisters. A graveside will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 am. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Hospice of Lubbock. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.