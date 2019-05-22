Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Chapman Beckley. View Sign Service Information Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home - Bunkie 302 St John St. Bunkie , LA 71322 (318)-346-6346 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Marion Chapman Beckley will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Bunkie with Rev. Mark Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. Ms. Beckley, age 75 of Bunkie, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence. Marion worked tirelessly as a real estate agent for 25 years in Baton Rouge. After her retirement she went on to participate in the legislation to benefit the elderly and assisted living in Louisiana. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Carl Beckley; and her parents, Allen Griffith and Carrie Mitcham Chapman. Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Allen B. Hill and fiancé Jason K. Dove of Bunkie and Kendra Irene Beckley of Baton Rouge; her sister, Elizabeth C. Reed and husband Paul of Bunkie; and her grandchildren, Justin Michael Hill, James J. Glynn, III, Caroline Covington Glynn and Anna Kathryn Glynn. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bunkie.

