Marion Davis Poston

Guest Book
  • "The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our..."
    - The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Service Information
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-1850
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Faith Tabernacle
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Tabernacle
Interment
Following Services
Grace Memorial Park
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marion Davis Poston passed away peacefully at Iberville Oaks on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the age of 83. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at Faith Tabernacle on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9am until religious services at 2pm, conducted by Brother Ralph Doiron. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her sister, Betty Daley; brothers, Charlie and Quinnon Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, George Clinton Poston; parents, Cleon and Odis Browning Davis; and sisters, Frances Davis and Ella Mae Tharp. Marion was a hardworking woman who never met a stranger. She loved to cook and feed anyone who would eat. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.