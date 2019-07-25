Marion Davis Poston passed away peacefully at Iberville Oaks on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the age of 83. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at Faith Tabernacle on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9am until religious services at 2pm, conducted by Brother Ralph Doiron. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her sister, Betty Daley; brothers, Charlie and Quinnon Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, George Clinton Poston; parents, Cleon and Odis Browning Davis; and sisters, Frances Davis and Ella Mae Tharp. Marion was a hardworking woman who never met a stranger. She loved to cook and feed anyone who would eat. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 26, 2019