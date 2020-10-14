Marion Faye Marks, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana entered into eternal rest peacefully on Tuesday October 6th, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital surrounded by family. Marion was born on November 16th, 1958 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Rosa and the late Leslie Cain Sr. Marion was baptized at an early age and accepted Christ in her heart. Her love for her grandchildren superseded everything in her life. Marion is survived by her mother Rosa Cain; son Danielle Scott (DaLeicia); daughter Gaynell Thomas (Roderick); grandchildren, Aaryell, Amaya, Roderick Jr., Daniel and Joy; six sisters Linda Mcknight, Barbara Sanders, Brenda Noel, Darlene Williams, Debra Talbert and Yolanda Cain. She is preceded in death by her father, Leslie Cain Sr; sister, Patricia Haynes, brother Leslie Cain Jr. and brother-n-law, Tolar Sanders. Private funeral will take place. Unfortunately due to COVID-19 restrictions there will not be a graveside ceremony or repast at this time. The family of Marion F. Marks wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her multiple doctors, nurses, and all who cared for her.

