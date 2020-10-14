1/1
Marion Faye Marks
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Faye Marks, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana entered into eternal rest peacefully on Tuesday October 6th, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital surrounded by family. Marion was born on November 16th, 1958 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Rosa and the late Leslie Cain Sr. Marion was baptized at an early age and accepted Christ in her heart. Her love for her grandchildren superseded everything in her life. Marion is survived by her mother Rosa Cain; son Danielle Scott (DaLeicia); daughter Gaynell Thomas (Roderick); grandchildren, Aaryell, Amaya, Roderick Jr., Daniel and Joy; six sisters Linda Mcknight, Barbara Sanders, Brenda Noel, Darlene Williams, Debra Talbert and Yolanda Cain. She is preceded in death by her father, Leslie Cain Sr; sister, Patricia Haynes, brother Leslie Cain Jr. and brother-n-law, Tolar Sanders. Private funeral will take place. Unfortunately due to COVID-19 restrictions there will not be a graveside ceremony or repast at this time. The family of Marion F. Marks wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her multiple doctors, nurses, and all who cared for her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 14, 2020
Sister Cain and the Bereaved Family: My Prayer is that the Lord will Bless You, Strengthen You, Comfort You and Give You Peace during this most difficult time. Let Jesus Fix It For You. He knows just what to do. Whenever you Pray let Him have His way and He will fix it for You. With Love & Heartfelt Sympathy.
Linda J. Montague
Friend
October 14, 2020
Sis. Cain, Thinking of you and your family in sympathy and prayers. May God's grace and cherished memories comfort and sustain you today and in the days ahead.
Beverly Carter & Family
Beverly Carter
Friend
October 14, 2020
Sis. Cain & Family,
Our prayers and thoughts are with you and for you at thus difficult time. BLESSED ARE THOSE THAT MOURN, AND THEY SHALL BE COMFORTED.
Greater Beach Grove Missionary B.C. Family
Rev. Keno M.L. Spurlock, Sr.- Pastor
October 14, 2020
Family, its been years since seeing Faye many years ago. So sorry to read about her passing. She was one of my childhood friends grew up together in Valley Park. Do know you are in my Thought and Prayers.
Marjorie Owens-Barker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved