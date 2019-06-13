Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion J. Cangelosi. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 2250 Main Street Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 2250 Main Street Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marion J. Cangelosi passed away June 12, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born September 19, 1927 in Baton Rouge to R. Frank and Mena C. Cangelosi. He was educated at Catholic High School, LSU and the University of Notre Dame, and served in the U.S. Army. Throughout his career he worked in several businesses primarily working with his father, brothers and sister in Cangelosi Development. Marion is survived by his wife Jerry Rhea Cangelosi whom he first met on the day she was born and to whom he was married 67 ½ years, their daughter Celia Rhea Cangelosi, sons Paul Marion Cangelosi and David Charles Cangelosi, and daughter-in-law Carolyn Crew Cangelosi. Also surviving him are granddaughters, Lauren Claire Cancienne, Leigh Ann Cangelosi Martinez, Lisa Cangelosi Winchester, Katie Cangelosi Shoemaker, Aimee Cangelosi and Camille Cangelosi Sanders, great-granddaughters, Alice Claire and Elizabeth Rhea Cancienne, Charlotte Marion Hunter, Eloise Frances and Amelia Cole Cangelosi, and Caroline Virginia Sanders, and granddaughter-in-law Kate Harbour Cangelosi. Serving as pallbearers will be grandson Charles Frazier Cangelosi, great-grandsons Christian Paul and Reid Alexander Martinez, James Riley, Harrison David and Chapman Frazier Winchester, George Dawson and Henry Marion Cancienne, and Benjamin Joseph Shoemaker, and grandsons-in-law, Michael Andre Cancienne, James Riley Winchester, Jeffrey David Sanders and William Gene Shoemaker Jr. They all called him Paw Paw. His sister and brother-in-law Carolyn and Charles Perrault and brother and sister-in-law Robert and Frances Cangelosi also survive him. His brother and sister-in-law Roy and Helen Cangelosi preceded him in death. Marion received very special care from the ladies at The Blake and the ladies at Hospice of Baton Rouge, for which his family is eternally grateful. Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9 to 11 in the morning followed by funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery in front of the Cangelosi bench. Donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2250 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, and Society of St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 127, Baton Rouge, LA 70821. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 17, 2019

