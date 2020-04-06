|
|
Marion Joyce "Joy" James of Baton Rouge, was born on December 28, 1928, and passed away at The Blake Retirement Community on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born in Alexandria, Louisiana and moved to Baton Rouge at age 7. Joy attended St. Agnes and St. Joseph Academy, graduated from LSU Lab School in 1946, and then graduated from Baton Rouge Business College. Blessed with a beautiful voice, she sang with local big bands and performed in local theater productions. In 1949, Joy married Virgil Mitchell (Mitch), and they moved to Schenectady, New York. They returned to Baton Rouge in 1951 with a new baby girl, Michael Lynn. Less than a year later, they welcomed their second baby girl, Carol Lee. "Her girls" were the "light of her life." Her second marriage was to Francis James in 1980. Joy had a long career working in the insurance business and for the Federal Government. She retired from the Federal Probation and Parole Office after 20 years of service. She also enjoyed working with her daughter, Carol, designing and building several homes for herself. She loved moving and changing things, and had a great eye for progressive design. She also loved to play cards. She played Canasta with friends and spent many hours playing Liverpool Rummy with her family. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and will be buried at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. A celebration of her life and burial will take place at a future date. Joy is survived by her daughters, Michael Lynn Mitchell Fulco, Oklahoma City, (George Fulco) and Carol Mitchell Naquin LaCour, Baton Rouge, (John LaCour); her grandchildren, Leslie Ann Fulco, Haley Elizabeth Fulco, and John Mitchell Naquin, (RyAn Wilson Naquin); her great-grandson Brody Thomas Jones; her step grandchildren John LaCour III, (Catherine), Jennifer LaCour Price, (Steve); and step-great grandchildren Sarah Grace Price and Jacob William Price. She is also survived by her nephews Charles Leslie "Chuck" Hebert III (Joanie) and Blane Lloyd Hebert, her niece Yolande Hebert Dutel (Thomas), and her three cousins who were like her sisters: Catherine Rayne Chaisson, Ginger Rayne St. Martin, and Marion Rayne Meador. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Leslie Hebert, Sr., her mother Catherine Gertrude Barbay Hebert, her brother Charles Leslie "Rusty" Hebert, Jr., and husbands Virgil Oliver Mitchell and Francis James. The family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and residents of the Blake Retirement Community where she lived, had dear friends, and had a wonderful time. There are no words to express our thanks to her amazing, loving caregivers who worked tirelessly around the clock and became members of the family: Pearl Traylor, Taushica Traylor, and Daphne Caldwell. The family would also like to express their heartfelt thanks for the loving and respectful care of Hospice of Greater Baton Rouge, particularly Jessica White and Dr. Renee Daigle. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Joy's favorite charity, St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020