Marion L. Mascarella, born September 25, 1936, passed away December 13, 2019 at the age of 83. He was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School and went to work at The Department of Transportation and Development. After retiring, he spent most of his time outdoors. He took meticulous care of his lawn and did all of the work himself until a few years ago at which time some of his great nephews took over. He enjoyed gardening and had many plants, fruits, vegetables, and flowers, but got more joy from sharing his bounty with family and friends. When he did sit down, his fur baby, Polly, was by his side or on his lap. He was a kind, funny, and hardworking man and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his siblings Lucian Mascarella and wife Wilma, and Thomas Mascarella; sister-in-laws Joyce Mascarella and Hazel Mascarella; and many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Charles and Lucy Territo Mascarella; siblings, Sarah Mascarella, Carl "Collie" Mascarella, Mary Mascarella Johnston, Vincent Mascarella, Josie Mascarella Johnstone, Samuel Mascarella, Fr. Patrick Mascarella; a stillborn sibling; and in-laws, George Johnston, and Patricia Mascarella. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church (9150 Highland Road, Baton Rouge) from 12:00 PM until a Mass of Christian burial at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baton Rouge Foundation for the Carl (Collie) Mascarella Fund (110 North Street Suite 900, Baton Rouge, 70802-5264) or to a . The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Feliciana Home Health, Louisiana Hospice, The Crossing, Dustin, Crystal, Jakia, and Martha for the care during his illness.