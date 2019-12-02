Marion Anderson, 1949-2019. Marion Marie Scott Anderson departed this life on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 70. She lived in California most of her adult life. She moved from California in 2011 to reside with her sister in Baker, La. She was a high school graduate of McKinley Sr. High, class of 1967. She is survived by 2 sisters Carolyn L. Hickman (Charles) DeSoto, Texas and Leslie Y. Gales (Nelson) Baker, Louisiana. 2 children Bernard F. Lee (Myisha) Reno, Nevada and Tania A. Brown (Richard) San Pablo, CA. 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, husband and 1 grandson. Services will be at Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Address: 10715 N. Oak Hills Pkwy, Baton Rouge, La. 70810. Website: www.Rhodes funeral.com. Please sign guest book Viewing from 9 A.M. – 10:30 - A.M. Rosary 10:30 A.M. Mass – 11:00 A.M. Presiding: Father Tat Hoang, C.Ss.R Pastor at St Gerard Majella Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019