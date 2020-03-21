Marion Marshall Drennen, 67, a native of Natchez, MS, and a resident of St. Francisville, LA, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, March 19, 2020. An avid learner who quickly mastered the things she studied, Marion left no book unturned in her pursuit to study and understand life. Marion was a professional artist, and a lover of arts. She was an accomplished seamstress and baker, who also enjoyed gardening, traveling, hiking, and bike riding. Most of all, she loved her husband, children, and grandchildren who called her "Bam Bam". She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Mark Drennen; her children: Charleen and her husband Darren Long; Angelique and her husband Heath Herron; Adrienne and her husband Benjamin Owen; and son, Rodney and his wife Theresa Tassistro; sisters: Kathy Moody; Charlotte Marshall; Morgan Pevonka and husband Peter; Joan Gatlin and husband Sam; her brother, Buck Marshall and wife Rosanna; grandchildren: Lauren Barrick, Ashley Long, David Long, Ryan Herron, Tyler Thompson, and Alexandra Tassistro; and one great-grandchild, Emilyn Barrick. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Burkley and Neville Marshall. The family would like to thank Dr. Miletello, Dr. Lindsey, and Dr. Elliott for their loving care, along with the wonderful people of the Hospice of Baton Rouge. A private service will be held in her honor. Due to current social gathering guidelines, the Celebration Of Life has been postponed until a later date.