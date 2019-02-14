Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marion Monroe Gandy, a native of Hazlehurst, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on February 12, 2019 at the age of 75. Marion was retired from BASF Corp and CJ Brown Realtors. He loved gardening and enjoyed involving his children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews in his planting and harvesting. He was an excellent candy maker, making melt in your mouth pralines that were coveted by many. If anything was worth him doing, it was worth doing right and he worked to perfection. He loved his family and honored his commitment to love and protect. He is survived by his wife, Janis Stephens Gandy; children, Michael Scott Gandy, Eric Wade Gandy (Brandi Williams Gandy) of Baton Rouge, and Erin Alyce Gandy of New Orleans; grandchildren, Alexis Griffith of Dallas, TX, Wyatt Kelley of New Orleans, Dylan and Marion Gandy of Baton Rouge; brother, Wallace Gandy of Hazlehurst, MS, sister, Minnie Meadows of Jacksonville, FL; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James D. Gandy and Jessie A. Gandy; siblings, C.A., Denver, Levan, Luke, Robert, John, Walter, and Edgar Gandy, sisters, Linnie Mae Shirley and Jessie Marie Gandy. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Entombment will follow in St. George Cemetery. Urn bearers will be Eric Gandy, Scott Gandy, and Erin Gandy. A special thank you to the staff of Mary Bird Perkins, Audubon Home Health, Hospice of Baton Rouge, and countless efforts of family and friends who supported us by feeding our bodies and souls. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge, and/or The Split Second Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to finding advanced treatment for spinal cord injuries ( Marion Monroe Gandy, a native of Hazlehurst, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on February 12, 2019 at the age of 75. Marion was retired from BASF Corp and CJ Brown Realtors. He loved gardening and enjoyed involving his children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews in his planting and harvesting. He was an excellent candy maker, making melt in your mouth pralines that were coveted by many. If anything was worth him doing, it was worth doing right and he worked to perfection. He loved his family and honored his commitment to love and protect. He is survived by his wife, Janis Stephens Gandy; children, Michael Scott Gandy, Eric Wade Gandy (Brandi Williams Gandy) of Baton Rouge, and Erin Alyce Gandy of New Orleans; grandchildren, Alexis Griffith of Dallas, TX, Wyatt Kelley of New Orleans, Dylan and Marion Gandy of Baton Rouge; brother, Wallace Gandy of Hazlehurst, MS, sister, Minnie Meadows of Jacksonville, FL; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James D. Gandy and Jessie A. Gandy; siblings, C.A., Denver, Levan, Luke, Robert, John, Walter, and Edgar Gandy, sisters, Linnie Mae Shirley and Jessie Marie Gandy. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Entombment will follow in St. George Cemetery. Urn bearers will be Eric Gandy, Scott Gandy, and Erin Gandy. A special thank you to the staff of Mary Bird Perkins, Audubon Home Health, Hospice of Baton Rouge, and countless efforts of family and friends who supported us by feeding our bodies and souls. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge, and/or The Split Second Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to finding advanced treatment for spinal cord injuries ( [email protected] ). Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

(225) 383-6831 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close