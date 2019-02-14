Marion Monroe Gandy, a native of Hazlehurst, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on February 12, 2019 at the age of 75. Marion was retired from BASF Corp and CJ Brown Realtors. He loved gardening and enjoyed involving his children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews in his planting and harvesting. He was an excellent candy maker, making melt in your mouth pralines that were coveted by many. If anything was worth him doing, it was worth doing right and he worked to perfection. He loved his family and honored his commitment to love and protect. He is survived by his wife, Janis Stephens Gandy; children, Michael Scott Gandy, Eric Wade Gandy (Brandi Williams Gandy) of Baton Rouge, and Erin Alyce Gandy of New Orleans; grandchildren, Alexis Griffith of Dallas, TX, Wyatt Kelley of New Orleans, Dylan and Marion Gandy of Baton Rouge; brother, Wallace Gandy of Hazlehurst, MS, sister, Minnie Meadows of Jacksonville, FL; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James D. Gandy and Jessie A. Gandy; siblings, C.A., Denver, Levan, Luke, Robert, John, Walter, and Edgar Gandy, sisters, Linnie Mae Shirley and Jessie Marie Gandy. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Entombment will follow in St. George Cemetery. Urn bearers will be Eric Gandy, Scott Gandy, and Erin Gandy. A special thank you to the staff of Mary Bird Perkins, Audubon Home Health, Hospice of Baton Rouge, and countless efforts of family and friends who supported us by feeding our bodies and souls. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge, and/or The Split Second Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to finding advanced treatment for spinal cord injuries ([email protected]).
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-6831
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019