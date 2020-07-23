Marion "Duggie" Patterson departed this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 77, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church at 11:00am. Rosary at 10:00am. Survived by his wife, Eunice G. Patterson; 5 sons, Rodney (Toni), Jimmy (Nicole), Arlton (Shanovia), Andre (Letrell), Greg (Nikki) Patterson and Shawn Gabriel; 2 daughters, Meshaun Arcenaux (Jeffery) and Mygonne Gabriel; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Claudell Patterson and Thelma Douglas; 1 sister, Suzette Patterson. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.