1/1
Marion "Duggie" Patterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion "Duggie" Patterson departed this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 77, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church at 11:00am. Rosary at 10:00am. Survived by his wife, Eunice G. Patterson; 5 sons, Rodney (Toni), Jimmy (Nicole), Arlton (Shanovia), Andre (Letrell), Greg (Nikki) Patterson and Shawn Gabriel; 2 daughters, Meshaun Arcenaux (Jeffery) and Mygonne Gabriel; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Claudell Patterson and Thelma Douglas; 1 sister, Suzette Patterson. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved