Marion Ray Hinson
1932 - 2020
Marion Ray Hinson, 88, of Ponchatoula, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Auberge Memory Care Facility in Spring, TX. He was born April 9, 1932, in Holden, La to Rufus R. Hinson and Veronica Strong Hinson. In 1955, Mr. Hinson married Anna Claire Guice of Baton Rouge, LA. Mr. Hinson graduated from LSU in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956, in Germany after WWII and was honorably discharged. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Anna Claire. He is survived by his sister, Sondra Hinson Polley, his four children, Karen Hinson James (Bo) of Prairieville, Melinda Hinson Holloway (Herb) of Ponchatoula, William (Will) Hinson (Dana) of Spring, TX, and David Hinson (Melissa) of Baton Rouge, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home in Livingston, LA on Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be private.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
20335 Texas St.
Livingston, LA 70754
(225) 686-7221
