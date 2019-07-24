Marion Rita Rousseau Landry, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Pierre Part passed away on July 22, 2019 at the age of 85. She loved gardening, cross stitching and sewing, watching LSU football where she kept years of scoring records and major league baseball. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Landry Woods (Kenny); son, Michael J. Landry (Jill); sisters, Joyce Theriot (Robert) and Clarice Charlet (Ronald); brother, Raymond Rousseau (Marilyn); grandchildren, Russ J. Landry, Jesse Landry, Ashley S. Yaste and Neely Landry; great grandchildren, Riley J. Landry, Kaitlynn M. Yaste, Jaxon Yaste and Landry E. Yaste. She is preceded in death by her parents, Effie and Louis Jules Rousseau; loving husband of 51 years, Reno John Landry; son, Randy Landry; sister, Verda Buckles; brothers, Gerald, Donald and Buddy Rousseau. The pallbearers will be David Landry, Randy Rousseau, Timothy Theriot, Jesse Landry, Derek Yaste and Russ Landry. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 8:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial for 11:00 am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Pierre Part. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. Father Tim Grimes will be officiating. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofhpierrepart.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 24 to July 26, 2019