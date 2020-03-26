A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marjie Crane Berthelot left this world to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020. Marjie was born on December 4, 1929 in Whitehall, Louisiana and was a resident of Baton Rouge for more than 60 years. She was a member of St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church. Marjie loved teaching young children about the Catholic faith and taught catechism in her home for many years. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and eating good food, and family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Azalea Dupuy Crane; her husband, Alonce Berthelot; an infant son, Christopher; a granddaughter, Claire Berthelot; and a sister, Mildred Longo. She is survived by her children, Barbara Underwood and husband Michael of Hiawassee, Georgia; Richard Berthelot and wife Susan of Oscar, Louisiana; Monica Berthelot of Pensacola, Florida; Christina Peck and husband Greg of Baton Rouge; and Stefan Berthelot of Maurepas, Louisiana; grandchildren Chip, Jennifer and Ben Glass, Emily, Kenda and London Berthelot, Lauren Laiche and Christopher Peck; and 5 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted by the Rev. Jason Palermo on Saturday, March 28 at 10 a.m. at Whitehall Community Cemetery.