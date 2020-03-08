Marjoire Micaud Ford, born Alexandria, LA on December 15, 1919 and passed away at Southside Gardens on March 3, 2020. Survived by her daughter and son in law Diane and Tom Hattox of Virginia; daughter-in-law Beth C Phillips; godchildren Rae Phillips and Al Phillips; grandchildren Laura Faye Phillips, Alexis Marguerite Hattox Moran, and Katherine Hattox Wolff; great granddaughters Madeline Moran, Yvonne Moran, and Mirabelle Annemarie Wolff; sister-in-law Gloria Micaud. Preceded in death by her husband Malcolm A Ford; son Darrell J Phillips; parents Oscar J Micaud and Prudence Normand Micaud; brother Oscar J Micaud; sister Helene May Micaud. A very special thank you to the entire staff at Southside Gardens Assisted Living and to Tiffany and the Hospice team. At her request, her body was willed to the Tulane University School of Medicine. Donations can be made to St Aloysius Church. A celebration of life will be announced.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020