Marjorie Elizabeth Young Herbert

Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mt. Zion Inner City Church
24400 Eleanor Drive
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
Mt. Zion Inner City Church
24400 Eleanor Drive
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Obituary
Marjorie Herbert, 86, lifelong resident of Plaquemine, LA, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Our House for Respite, Inc., surrounded by her loving family. She was the retired Executive Director of Lemoyne Community Action, Inc., and former Licensed Funeral Directress of Good Citizen's Mortuary in Plaquemine. Visitation will be from 4-6PM, immediately followed by Celebration of Life on Sunday, January 5th at Mt. Zion Inner City Church, 24400 Eleanor Drive, Plaquemine, Rev. Ricardo L. Handy, Sr., Pastor. Visitation resumes at 9AM followed by funeral services on Monday, January 6th at 10AM at Hurst United Methodist Church, 58165 Court Street, Plaquemine, Rev. Elva Jacobs, Pastor, who will officiate both Services. She is survived by 3 sisters, Birdean Young Bates and Verly Young Polk (Eric) of Plaquemine, and Geral Dee Young Richardson of Suitland, Maryland; 2 brothers, Huey Young, Sr. and Clifton Young, Sr. (Sheila) of Plaquemine; sisters-in-law, Blyola Young and Delores Young of Plaquemine; 12 nieces, 28 great-nieces, 15 great-great nieces, 23 nephews, 42 great-nephews, and 27 great-great nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, George J. Herbert; parents, Henry Young, Sr. and Verly Mae Martin Young; 2 brothers, Henry Young, Jr. and Calvin Young, Sr.; and 2 sisters, Pauline Young Handy and Gloria Faye Young Woolfolk. Internment at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
