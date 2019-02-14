Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marjorie Estelle Magee Norton a native of Norwood, Mississippi and a resident of Baton Rouge passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the age of 94. She worked for 42 years as an Assistant Administrator for Stanicola Medical and was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. She dearly loved her family with a passion for her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Allyson (Lynn) Browning of Baton Rouge; son-in-law Rick Landin of Reserve; six grandchildren Kristen (Brenden) Craig of Baton Rouge, The Honorable Amanda L. Browning of Sitka, AK, Matthew Browning of Louisville, KY, John (Raelene) Lundin of Baton Rouge, Kate Lundin of New Orleans, Alaina (Lee) Pugh of West Palm Beach, FL; nine great-grandchildren Brice Pugh, Brady Craig, Parker Pugh, Jack Craig, Jackson Pugh, Greyson Browning, Madison Lundin, Marjorie Craig, and Sadie Pugh; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded by her husband Alvin H. Norton and her daughter JoEllen Norton Lundin. A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park (4045 North St, Baton Rouge). A reception with family and friends will follow. Honorary Pallbearers are Rick Lundin, Matthew Browning, John Lundin, Lee Pugh, Brenden Craig, Jonas Holderman, Gene Windham, Gary Cashio, Joe Cronan, and John Cronan. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Senior Adult Ministry of First Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. The family would like to thank Dr. Tiffany Davis, Dr. Henry Patrick, The Hospice of Baton Rouge, Marsha and Gary Cashio, Joe Cronan and Mona Naul for their care and love during this time. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

(225) 383-6831 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019

