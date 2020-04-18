Marjorie Mae Collins entered eternal rest on April 13, 2020 at 4:07 pm. She was a native of Erwinville, La and resident of Port Allen, La. She was 86 years old. Born to The Late Rosa Hill And George Washington On September 20, 1933. Viewing for Immediate Family on Monday, April 20, 2020. A Private Graveside Service Will Follow on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Conducted by Rev Oliver Washington. Interment at St. Peter B.C. Cemetary Erwinville, La. She Is Survived by Her 11 Children: 9 Daughters Julia Hebert, Rose Jones, Mary Collins, Barbara (James) Stirgus, Bertha Albert, Joyce Collins, Ida (Gilbert) Derozan, Brenda (Wilfred) Jarvis, Letitia (David) Robins. 2 Sons Albert (Doris) Collins, Jr And Harry (Faye) Collins. 3 Sisters Lula Phillips, Gloria Sipplien, And A Special Sister Dorothy Ezeff. 1 Brother Mack Phillips. A Host of Grand Children and Great Grandchildren. She Is preceded In Death by The Love of Her Life Albert Collins, Sr. Her Parents, And Two Sisters Bessie Gaines And Flora Phillips.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.