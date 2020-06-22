Marjorie "Cookie" Mut Ricks, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 92 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Ricks was a member of Park Forest Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Ricks, Sr.; parents, Henry and Lena Mut, Sr. and one brother, Henry Mut, Jr. She is survived by her three children, Sherrye Spikes; Kenneth "Rocky" Ricks, Jr. and Dianne Parker; sister, Peggy Mut Perry; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 12:00pm to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.