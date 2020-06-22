Marjorie Mut "Cookie" Ricks
Marjorie "Cookie" Mut Ricks, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 92 in Baton Rouge. Mrs. Ricks was a member of Park Forest Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Ricks, Sr.; parents, Henry and Lena Mut, Sr. and one brother, Henry Mut, Jr. She is survived by her three children, Sherrye Spikes; Kenneth "Rocky" Ricks, Jr. and Dianne Parker; sister, Peggy Mut Perry; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 12:00pm to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
JUN
24
Service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
