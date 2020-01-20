Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Richardson Montgomery. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM St Margaret's Episcopal Church 12663 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 10:30 AM St Margaret's Episcopal Church 12663 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Richardson Montgomery died Thursday, January 16, 2020 in her Baton Rouge home. Margie was 88 years old, a native of Baton Rouge and was a lifelong resident. A strong, independent woman, Margie was devoted to family, friends and Louisiana. A devoted mother, sister and friend, who raised and cared for her three children, (Ann, Mike & Sally) as a single mom. Margie maintained a positive impact on everyone she touched. Margie studied at LSU and spent her entire career at East Baton Rouge parish school board in the special education department. Margie was an avid and competitive bridge player, loved to travel and adored many dogs throughout her life. She loved the LSU Tigers and was a passionate fan that never missed watching her Tigers, especially during the 2019 National Championship season. Margie was a lifelong Episcopalian attending St James and St Margaret's Episcopal Churches in Baton Rouge. Her Christian faith led her to be a loyal and compassionate servant. Visitation, Wednesday January 22, 9 A to 10:30 A, St Margaret's Episcopal Church, 12663 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, with religious services following, conducted by Rev. Tommy Dillon and Mother Karen Gay. Burial in Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North Street, Baton Rouge. Survived by; two daughters, Ann Ashford and her husband Greg Ashford and Sally Godfrey, five grandchildren, Kacie Phillips, Sarah Ashford, Russell Phillips, Todd Ashford and Jesse Frazier, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, most especially Molly Blackwell and her children, Brad, Amy and Chris and beloved dog, Barney. Preceded in death by; mother, Marjorie Hepburn Richardson, son, Michael Montgomery, brother, Parry (Boney) Richardson, sister, Janet Dixon, and brother Charlie Richardson. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Margie's favorite dog rescue and adoption shelter, https://www.caaws.org/ or (225) 752-5801.

