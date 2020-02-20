Marjorie 'Marj' Theresa Narrow Dyer passed away on February 19, 2020, at the age of 90. She deeply loved her family, far and wide. She was adored by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed. Marj graduated from Bolton High School in Alexandria, LA, and retired from E. Baton Rouge City Parish Government as an Administrative Assistant in the Office of the Mayor. She loved the outdoors, children and serving great meals to her family. She was artistic in every way. Marj was an active member of The Chapel on the Campus Church and led a ladies' bible study in her home. In past years, she participated in garden, square dancing and gourmet clubs. Marj is survived by her four children, Cheryl Hurley and husband, Jim, of Rapid City, SD, Debbee Poche' and husband, David, of Frisco, TX, Cindi Gavin and husband, Stan, of Baton Rouge, LA and Roger Dyer and wife, Terry, of Greenwell Springs, LA; brother, Joseph H. Narrow, Jr., of Garden Grove, CA; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reginald E. Dyer; parents, Alexina and Joseph H. Narrow; two sisters; a brother; and great-grandson, Carter Davis. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday February 22, 2020, from 10:00AM until the time of funeral services at 12:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. If you desire to make a donation in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Marj's name to of Baton Rouge. Special thanks to Amber Terrace staff and caregivers, who lovingly cared for our mom for seven years, and to the staff and caregivers of Clarity Hospice at The Crossing. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020