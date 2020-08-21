1/1
Marjorie "Margie" Thibodeaux
Marjorie "Margie" Thibodeaux, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Zachary, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her residence surround by her family at the age of 85. She was a very special mother and grandmother. Margie was always giving orders, especially to her husband "Cooper." She enjoyed working over forty years as a school crossing guard and playing Pokeno every month. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Merle Grimm, Sr. and Elaine Spanier, and an infant sister. She is survived by her husband of sixty-seven years, Joseph C. Thibodeaux; two daughters, Vickie Albert and husband Joey, and Tina Christina and friend Jeff Hughes; three grandchildren, Chad Fleniken and his wife Nicole, Nickie Paul and her husband Cliff, Kayla Gueho and her husband B.J.; two great-grandchildren, Baylee & Lincoln Gueho, Cowen Fleniken; a sister, Sherrill Haddrill and her husband Jack; a brother, Merle Grimm, Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, caregivers and Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 5 – 9 pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 9 am until the funeral service begins at 10 am in the chapel of Rabenhorst Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
AUG
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
